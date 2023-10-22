Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Karnataka vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Karnataka will clash against Nagaland in a Group E contest of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Kasiga College Ground in Dehradun on October 23, Monday.

Under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka are having an inconsistent tournament despite boasting a strong squad. Their campaign started with a no-result affair against Tamil Nadu, after which they made a stronger comeback and bagged a seven-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh.

In their previous encounter, Karnataka suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi. They need a big win in their fourth match against Nagaland to stand a chance of making it to the next stage.

Nagaland, under the guidance of Rongsen Jonathan, are having a completely different tournament. They are holding the wooden spoon after three consecutive defeats. Their first game was abandoned without a ball bowled.

With no chances of advancing to the knockouts, Nagaland will be looking to spoil other teams’ chances in their upcoming group-stage encounters.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Match Details:

Match: Karnataka vs Nagaland, Group E

Date and Time: Monday, October 23, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Kasiga College Ground, Dehradun

Karnataka vs Nagaland Pitch Report:

In the first few games, the scoring rate was restrained due to moisture present on the surface. However, in the last game, we witnessed a substantial score of 168, which indicates that batters can anticipate more fluent run-scoring opportunities. Bowlers will need to toil hard to control the run-scoring rate.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a 40-over game. No major rain interruptions are expected, with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Probable XIs:

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal (c), Krishnan Shrijith, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Sharath BR (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna

Nagaland

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Sedezhalie Rupero, Joshua Ozukum, Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Karan Tewatiya, Nagaho Chishi

Karnataka vs Nagaland Match Prediction:

Though Karnataka are having a roller-coaster ride so far in this edition, they are poised to earn four crucial points in this big game against struggling Nagaland. They possess formidable batting and bowling units, which should be enough to guide them home.

Prediction: Karnataka to win the match

Karnataka vs Nagaland Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A