Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Kerala vs Services Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Kerala will lock horns with Services in Group B of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 17.

Kerala started their campaign with a 35-run win over Himachal Pradesh. They posted a total of 163 runs batting first with Vishnu Vinod leading the scoring charts. In response, Himachal Pradesh got bundled out for just 128 runs.

Pacer Vinod Kumar and spinner Shreyas Gopal were the star bowlers for Kerala, scalping four wickets apiece. They will be eyeing to add a big win over less experienced Services.

Services, on the other hand, also bagged a decent eight-wicket win over Sikkim. Bowling first, they restricted the opposition to 95/8 in 20 overs. They chased down the target in just 10.3 overs.

Despite starting the competition on a winning note, they need to put their best foot forward to come out on top over the strong Kerala outfit.

Kerala vs Services Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Services, Group B

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Kerala vs Services Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip laid at Bandra Kurla Complex looks a belter, with close to 350 runs scored in the previous game. Bowlers need to bend their backs if they’ve to succeed on this surface. Captain winning the toss would love to chase.

Kerala vs Services Weather Forecast

Temperatures will go as high as 34 degrees Celsius with no rain interruptions in Mumbai. We can expect a full 40-over game.

Kerala vs Services Probable XIs

Kerala:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, and KM Asif.

Services:

Shubham Rohilla, Rajat Paliwal, Nakul Sharma, Vineet Dhankhar, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, and Nitin Yadav.

Kerala vs Services Match Prediction

Kerala is the outright favorite in all three facets of the game. They will approach this contest with utmost confidence and will be looking to boost their net run rate.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win the match.

Kerala vs Services Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema