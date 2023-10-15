Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Madhya Pradesh will take on Nagaland in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 16, at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. Both teams are placed in Group E this season.

Madhya Pradesh won three out of seven games in Group A last season and finished in the second-last place. They faced Assam in their last group-stage match and lost despite posting 192 runs on the board.

Rajat Patidar, who finished as the leading run-scorer for the team, will make his comeback after sustaining an injury earlier this year. Shubham Sharma replaces Parth Sahani as the captain this year.

Nagaland failed to win a single game last season and finished in the last place in Group D. They lost their final group stage game in 2022 against Himachal Pradesh by nine wickets after posting 86 runs on the board.

Hokaito Zhimomi will continue to captain the side. Chetan Bist, the leading run-scorer from last season, is not in the squad this time around.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland, Group E, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland: Pitch report

Abhimanyu Cricket Academy will host a T20 game for the first time. The pitch will likely provide support to both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss will probably opt to bowl first to assess the dynamics.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland: Weather report

The weather will likely remain sunny throughout this match, with the temperature probably going up to 28 degrees Celsius. The probability of rain will increase by the end of the game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland: Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh: Shubham S Sharma (c), Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Chouhan, Parth Sahani, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (wk), Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani

Nagaland: Joshua Ozukum, Joshua Ozukum, Hokaito Zhimomi (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Akash Singh, Jaganath Sinivas, Rongsen Jonathan, Sedezhalie Rupero, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, Tahmeed Rahman

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland: Match prediction

Madhya Pradesh will obviously have the upper hand and dominate this match. Nagaland didn’t have a great outing last season and their fortunes are not likely to change.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win the match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar