Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details 

The 64th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 will be played between Madhya Pradesh and Tripura. The teams from Group E will clash with each other on October 21st. Madhya Pradesh and Tripura are ranked sixth and fourth, respectively.

Tripura started their season on the right note, as they won against Nagaland by three wickets. However, in the next match, they faced a hammering defeat against Tamil Nadu.

They went on to lose by eight wickets in a low-scoring match. Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Tripura scored just 129 runs, thanks to the cameo of G Sathish, who scored a valuable 52 runs while remaining unbeaten.

However, Tamil Nadu sealed the match within 16.5 overs. Tripura will be looking for a big win to improve their net run rate and make up for their last loss.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, is scrambling to register their first win. They have played three games so far in this tournament.

The first match against Nagaland was abandoned due to rain. They faced two heavyweights in their next two matches: Delhi and Karnataka, which they went on to lose by seven wickets each.

They will look to perform well with their bat, as they were dismissed for a dismal 76 runs. Only three players managed to cross the two-digit mark. They would be looking to perform better as a team and change their fortunes soon.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura, Group E

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Kasiga College Ground, Dehradun

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Pitch Report

Kasiga College Ground, Dehradun, is a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers will be aided by the surface. A score of 170 plus would be an ideal total on this wicket.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Weather Forecast

The players will be playing in quite humid weather, which will be sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be around 27 degrees Celsius with no chance of precipitation.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham S Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Rajat Patidar, Parth Sahani, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Saransh Jain, Rahul Batham, Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya

Tripura

Bikramkumar Das, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Parvez Sultan, Ajay Sarkar, Manisankar Murasingh, Sankar Paul, Rajat Dey, Abhijit K Sarkar, Subham Ghosh, Amit Ali

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Match Prediction

Tripura has shown a better team performance compared to Madhya Pradesh, which gives them a slight edge over their opponent. It would be a tight contest, as Madhya Pradesh will be looking for their first win.

Prediction: Tripura to win the match

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema