Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Maharashtra vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Maharashtra and Rajasthan will face each other in the 116th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Maharashtra have won three out of five games so far and occupy third place in Group D. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have won two games out of five and are fifth in the rankings.

Maharashtra defeated Vidarbha by eight wickets in their previous encounter. Vidarbha posted 177 runs on the board with the help of Dhruv Shorey’s 62 runs off 45 deliveries. Satyajeet Bachhav was the most successful bowler for Maharashtra, with four wickets for 23 runs in four overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 102* runs off 51 deliveries and guided the team to victory in 16.1 overs.

Rajasthan faced Uttarakhand in their last game and won the match by four wickets. They chased down a target of 161 runs in 19.5 overs. Deepak Chahar and Aniket Choudhary picked three wickets each for Rajasthan. Deepak Hooda was the highest scorer for the team and made 60 runs off 46 deliveries.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Rajasthan, Match 116, Group D

Date and Time: October 27, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

Batters are likely to dominate this game and it could be a high-scoring encounter. The average first innings score at this venue has been 166 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Weather Report

Anticipate a temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius during this game, with abundant sunshine and a hazy atmosphere.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik (wk), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Dhanraj Shinde, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bachhav, Siddharth Mhatre

Rajasthan

Abhijeet Tomar, Mukul Choudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Chahar, Arjit Gupta, Manav Suthar, Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Maharashtra seem to have a more balanced team with a recent history of success. They should have the edge in the upcoming encounter based on their recent performances and standings in the tournament.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win the match.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA