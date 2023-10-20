Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Manipur vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Manipur and Punjab are set to square off in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21. The host venue for this match will be the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Manipur's performance in the SMAT 2023 has been dismal so far, as they have suffered defeats in all three of their matches. Their latest loss was by 85 runs against Saurashtra.

Punjab had a shaky start too, facing a defeat against Saurashtra initially. However, they bounced back strongly in the subsequent two games, securing convincing victories over Andhra and Railways by substantial margins of 105 and 120 runs, respectively.

As of now, Manipur occupies the seventh position on the leaderboard, desperately seeking their first win in today's game. Meanwhile, Punjab has climbed to the second spot on the points table, boasting eight points.

Manipur vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Manipur vs Punjab, (Group C), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, Saturday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Manipur vs Punjab Pitch Report

The batting-friendly nature of the pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex has been evident with the last six games featuring high-scoring encounters. Batters have relished the conditions, finding success on this surface, while bowlers have faced challenges in taking wickets.

The average score for the first innings has consistently ranged between 190 and 195 runs.

Manipur vs Punjab Weather Report

On match day in Ranchi, expect a pleasant temperature of 24°C with no precipitation, low humidity at 53 percent, and a wind speed of 6 km/h.

Manipur vs Punjab Probable Xl

Manipur

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Nitesh Sedai, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Chingakham Bidash, Bikash Singh, Sultan Karim, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam / Ajay Lamabam Singh

Punjab

Mandeep Singh (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Sanvir Singh / Baltej Singh

Manipur vs Punjab Prediction

Manipur are having a terrible season so far, having lost three back-to-back games. However, Punjab seems to have an advantage, having won the previous two games. They have also hammered Manipur in the last head-to-head encounter in the previous edition. So backing Punjab will be a wise move.

Prediction: Punjab to win the match.

Manipur vs Punjab Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema App & Website