Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Manipur vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Manipur and Railways will lock horns in a 2-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Group C fixture on Monday, 16 October. The JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi is the venue for this clash.

Manipur had a poor outing in the previous season. They finished seventh in Group B, managing to win only one out of their seven games. Kangabam Priyojit Singh (132) and Langlonyamba Singh Meitan Keishangbam (134) top-scored. They will be itching to turn around their fortunes with a better display this season.

On the other hand, Railways finished fifth in Group A last time out. With three wins out of their seven games, they failed to show consistency. Shivam Chaudhary had a successful season with the bat, slamming 306 runs from seven innings. On the bowling front, Yuvraj Singh scalped eleven wickets.

Railways had a better season in the previous edition compared to Manipur. However, it will be vital for both sides to gain momentum early on with a win in their opening match.

Manipur vs Railways: Match Details

Match: Manipur vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023, Group C

Date and Time: October 16, 2023, Monday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Manipur vs Railways: Pitch Report

The surface at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi will assist spin. Spinners will be aided with grip and turn. Teams batting second have won the majority of the fixtures at this venue. Therefore, the team that wins the toss should look to bowl first.

Manipur vs Railways: Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear with no prediction of rain. Temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 52%.

Manipur vs Railways: Probable XIs

Manipur

Probable XI

Nitesh Sedai, Karnajit Yumnam, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Priyojit, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Rex Rajkumar, Sultan Karim, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Prafullomani Singh (wk), L Kishan Singha

Railways

Probable XI

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Karn Sharma (c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Saif, Susheel Kumar

Manipur vs Railways: Match Prediction

Manipur faced four defeats in their last five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. Meanwhile, Railways have been topsy-turvy with two wins from their previous five games.

Going by their previous campaign, Railways appear to be a much-balanced unit. They possess some quality batters and bowlers in their line-up. Manipur may find it difficult to challenge their opponents in this encounter.

Prediction: Railways to win this contest.

Manipur vs Railways: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar