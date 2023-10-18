Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Manipur vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Manipur and Saurashtra will lock horns against each other in the 39th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19, at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi. These two teams are placed in Group C.

Manipur have lost both their matches so far and are still looking for their first victory. In the last game against Goa, they managed to post just 122 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score, with Johnson Singh emerging as the highest-scorer (50 runs off 45 deliveries).

Goa chased down this total in 16.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Bishworjit Konthoujam, L Kishan Singha, and Nitesh Sedai picked one wicket each for Manipur.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra won their opening game against Punjab but fell short in the second outing against Gujarat. Batting first, Saurashtra made 122 runs for the loss of six wickets in 16.2 overs. Their innings were cut short due to rain, and Gujarat was asked to chase 105 runs in 12 overs.

Gujarat had a massive start to their chase as they scored 61 runs in the first six overs. They chased down the total in 10.2 overs and won the game by six wickets. Chirag Jani was the most successful bowler for Saurashtra, with three wickets for 21 runs.

Manipur vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Manipur vs Saurashtra, Match 39, Group C

Date and Time: October 19, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Manipur vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch will likely offer a decent amount of support to the batters in this match. The teams batting first have posted more than 200 runs on the board in two out of the four games this season here. Toss might not have a lot of effect on the result of this game. This might be a huge-scoring game if Saurashtra bats first.

Manipur vs Saurashtra Weather Report

The temperature will likely remain less than 25 degrees at the start of this game and reach close to 30 degrees at the end. It will probably be a humid day, with the cloud cover remaining less than 20% throughout.

Manipur vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Manipur

Nitesh Sedai, Bikash Singh, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Rex Rajkumar, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Saurashtra

Tarang Gohel, Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Aditya Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut

Manipur vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Saurashtra has a strong batting as well as a bowling unit compared to Manipur. They made 211 runs in their first outing and might look to post a similar total if they bat first in this match. Manipur will have to do a lot of work to have a chance here.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win the match.

Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema