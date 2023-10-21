Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will lock horns in the 72nd match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on October 21 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. Both teams have yet to win a game this season.

Nagaland faced Delhi in their last match, where Delhi won the toss and elected to bowl. Nagaland could make only 105 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Only five batters managed to reach double-digits, with Sedezhalie Rupero being the highest scorer (27 runs off 42 deliveries).

Navdeep Saini and Suyash Sharma picked two wickets each. Shivank Vashisht, Lalit Yadav, and Dev Lakra took one wicket each.

Delhi chased down this total in just 13.5 overs and won the game by eight wickets. Yash Dhull, the skipper, made 41 runs off 26 deliveries. Chopise Hopongkyu and Imliwati Lemtur took one wicket each.

Uttar Pradesh lost their last game against Tamil Nadu by eight wickets. Tamil Nadu made 146 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs while batting first. Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar made 40-plus runs each for Tamil Nadu.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets. Kartik Tyagi took two, and Shiva Singh picked one wicket for Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh lost three wickets for just 32 runs. Sameer Rizvi played a knock of 75 runs off 46 deliveries and took the team close to the total. In the end, Uttar Pradesh could make only 138 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh, Match 72, Group E

Date and Time: October 21, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch will likely provide a lot of support to the bowlers. The team batting first has failed to score more than 130 runs in the four matches so far. Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for 76 runs in the last game at this venue.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

The temperature at the start of this game might be around 26 degrees Celsius and drop a lot by the time the match is over. The weather will likely remain hazy at the start and will become clear during the last half.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Nagaland

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Rongsen Jonathan (c), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Moakumzuk Tzudir.

Uttar Pradesh

Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Prashant Veer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, Madhav Kaushik.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Uttar Pradesh is expected to have a significant advantage over Nagaland given their recent performances. The team that excels with the bat will likely be the clear favorite in this match.

Prediction: Uttar Pradesh to win the match

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website