Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Punjab vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Punjab and Railways are set to lock horns in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the contest.

Punjab lost their first game against Saurashtra by 37 runs. However, they made a remarkable comeback against Andhra Pradesh, setting a new record for the highest T20 score by an Indian team.

Punjab posted a massive total of 275, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore's previous record of 263 runs. Abhishek Sharma produced an outstanding performance with a century (112 off 51 balls), well supported by Anmolpreet Singh's quick-fire knock of 87 runs from just 26 balls.

Meanwhile, Railways secured their maiden victory by 9 wickets against Manipur. They maintained their winning momentum in the following match against Arunachal Pradesh with a commanding 127-run margin.

Upendra Yadav played a pivotal role as the top scorer, notching up 103 runs off 51 balls. He was supported by Ashutosh Sharma, who amassed a half-century of just 11 deliveries. The Railways' batter broke Yuvraj Singh's record to register the fastest half-century by an Indian in the T20 format.

He is second on the list behind Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee who took only nine balls to score a half-century. The 23-year-old achieved this feat against Mongolia at the Asian Games 2023.

Susheel Kumar emerged as the prime bowler for Railways, claiming a 4-wicket haul in three overs while conceding only 17 runs.

Punjab vs Railways Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Railways (Group C), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 a.m. IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Punjab vs Railways Pitch Report

The wicket at JSCA International Stadium Complex has been a low-scoring one. The surface provides favorable conditions for spinners, allowing the ball to grip and turn, making it a challenge for batters to execute shots comfortably.

Punjab vs Railways Weather Report

There is no rainfall expected in Ranchi and the weather is anticipated to be clear. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Punjab vs Railways Probable Xl

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Prerit Dutta

Railways

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav(wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Karn Sharma(c), Rahul Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Susheel Kumar, Akshat Pandey

Punjab vs Railways Prediction

Punjab has notably outperformed Railways in the past four head-to-head matchups, securing victories in three of them. They undoubtedly aim to maintain this trend in the upcoming game.

However, Railways is coming off two consecutive victories, unlike their opponent who has only one victory.

Expect Railways to give Punjab a run for their money. However, the latter side is expected to bag two points on Thursday.

Prediction: Punjab to win the match.

Punjab vs Railways Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema App & Website