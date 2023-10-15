Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Punjab vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

On Monday, October 16, Saurashtra will face Punjab in the third match of Group C of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

This year's SMAT is set to take place from October 16 to November 6, featuring 38 teams distributed across five groups. They'll play 126 league matches, followed by knockout stages in Mohali.

Group C features Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Punjab, Railways, and Saurashtra.

Last season, Punjab dominated Group B, losing just one out of seven matches and accumulating 24 points. In contrast, Saurashtra secured the third spot in Group D, winning four of six games, resulting in an 18-point tally.

Punjab vs Saurashtra: Match details

Match: Punjab vs Saurashtra, Match 3, Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date & Time: October 16th, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Punjab vs Saurashtra: Pitch report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, provides a balanced contest between bat and ball. It offers good bounce and pace for pacers initially, slowing down as the game progresses, making it conducive for spinners in later stages. Batsmen enjoy a true bounce early on but face challenges as the pitch wears out.

Punjab vs Saurashtra: Weather forecast

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 87°F (31°C). There is no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity will be around 51%, accompanied by a gentle 5 mph breeze.

Punjab vs Saurashtra: Probable playing XIs

Punjab Team News

No major injury concerns

Punjab Probable Playing XI

Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera Mandeep Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Sanvir Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul.

Saurashtra Team News

No major injury concerns

Saurashtra Probable Playing XI

Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Sheldon Jackson(wk), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Aditya Jadeja, Vishvaraj Jadeja.

Punjab vs Saurashtra: Match prediction

While Punjab start as the favourites for the upcoming game, it's important to remember that the new year introduces new dynamics for all teams and players. The teams' current form on the final day could be a significant factor in their performances.

Prediction: Punjab is to win the game.

Punjab vs Saurashtra: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode