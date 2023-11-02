Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Quarter-Final 1, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will battle it out in the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 2. This match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh.

With six wins and 24 points from seven matches, Punjab has topped Group C. They beat Arunachal Pradesh comfortably by nine wickets in their last group-stage game.

Bowling first, Punjab restricted Arunachal to a below-par total of 116/5. Their batters came out all guns blazing, overhauling the target in just 8.4 overs. Prabhsimran Singh smashed an unbeaten 29-ball 50, while Ramandeep Singh blazed his way to an unbeaten 12-ball 42.

Punjab lost their first match in the tournament, after which they have won six games in a row.

Uttar Pradesh have three wins, two defeats, and a no-result from their six outings, bagging 14 points. They finished second in Group E.

In the preliminary quarter-final, they beat Gujarat by six wickets. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three scalps as they restricted their opponents to 127/8.

Nitish Rana blasted an unbeaten 49-ball 71, guiding them to victory. Uttar Pradesh will be tested yet again against a red-hot Punjab unit in a knockout game.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Quarter Final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 2, Thursday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The surface is likely to provide ideal batting conditions. The majority of the matches at this venue in this tournament so far have been won by teams chasing.

Teams have successfully chased totals of over 200 as well on this pitch. The average first-innings score on this surface in this tournament so far is 168. Hence, winning the toss and chasing could be the right choice.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

The weather is expected to be bright and sunny. Temperatures are likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 47 percent.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (c & wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prerit Dutta, Harpreet Brar, Jassinder Singh, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma (c), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shiva Singh, Jasmer Dhankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Mohsin Khan

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Punjab is one of the most consistent teams in the competition so far. They come into this clash on the back of six consecutive wins and look like the team to beat.

Uttar Pradesh, although in the quarter-final, haven’t been quite consistent throughout. It can prove to be a tough task for them to beat an in-form Punjab side.

Prediction: Punjab to win the first quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema