Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Railways vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Saurashtra is scheduled to face Railways in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21st.

Railways faced a heavy defeat against Punjab in their last match, losing by a substantial margin of 120 runs. Punjab chose to bat first and set a total of 218/5. Akash Pandey was the only bowler who managed to take two wickets, but he was expensive, conceding 10 runs per over. Railways' batting performance was disappointing, and their entire team was bowled out for just 98 runs in 16 overs.

In contrast, Saurashtra secured a victory in their last game against Manipur with an 85-run margin. Batting first, they posted a total of 240/4, with wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai remaining unbeaten after scoring 104 runs from 55 balls at a strike rate of 189.09. Then, Saurashtra's bowlers performed admirably, limiting Manipur's batters to 155, with Kushang Patel taking two wickets at an economy of 5.00.

Railways vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Railways vs Saurashtra, Group C

Date & Time: October 21st, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Railways vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, provides a balanced contest between bat and ball. It offers good bounce and pace for pacers initially, slowing down as the game progresses, making it conducive for later-stage spinners. Batsmen enjoy a true bounce early on but face challenges as the pitch wears out.

Railways vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

Saturday's weather is expected to be sunny and warm, with a temperature of 81°F (about 27°C). There's no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity is moderate at 54%, while a gentle breeze of 6 mph adds a pleasant touch to the conditions.

Railways vs Saurashtra Probable Playing XIs

Railways Team News

No major injury concerns

Railways Probable Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Karn Sharma (c), Akash Pandey, Shubham Chaubey, Akshat Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Susheel Kumar, Nishant Kushwaha.

Saurashtra Team News

No major injury concerns

Saurashtra Probable Playing XI

Tarang Gohel, Harvik Desai(w), Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chirag Jani, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut.

Railways vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Saurashtra is coming off a convincing win in their last match against Manipur, making them the obvious favorites in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, Railways will have to put their best foot forward in order to win the game.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win the game.

Railways vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A