Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Rajasthan and Vidarbha will lock horns against each other in the 53rd game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Rajasthan have lost both their games so far and are placed in the last position in Group D. They faced Bengal in their last game, where Bengal made 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets for 41 runs in four overs. Deepak Chahar took two wickets for 37 runs.

Abhijeet Tomar scored 48 runs off 31 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes. No other batter managed to score past the 20-run mark, and Rajasthan could only post 143 runs on the board in 20 overs. They lost the game by 29 runs.

Vidarbha faced Uttarakhand in their previous game and elected to bowl after winning the toss. The match was reduced to 13 overs due to rain. Uttarakhand made 141 runs for the loss of three wickets, with the help of Avneesh Sudha’s unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 33 deliveries.

Vidarbha reached 145 runs in 11.2 overs and won the game by seven wickets. Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter, made 51 runs off 18 deliveries. Shubham Dubey also contributed 47 runs off 24 deliveries.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Match 53, Group D

Date and Time: October 19, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The average first innings score in T20s at this venue has been 168 runs. Batters are likely to dominate here, and this might be a high-scoring encounter. The team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Weather Report

The weather will likely remain sunny and clear in this game. The temperature will drop gradually and might touch the 20-degree mark by the time the match is over.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Rajasthan

Abhijeet Tomar, Aditya Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit M Yadav, Shubham Dubey, Nayan Chavan

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Vidarbha will have a massive edge over Rajasthan, considering their performance in the previous game. The team that dominates with the bat will be the clear favorite here.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win the match.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA