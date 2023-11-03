Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Semi-Final 1, Delhi vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Delhi and Punjab will battle it out in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 4. Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the exciting clash.

Delhi continued their unbeaten run in the fourth quarter-final against Vidarbha. On the back of five consecutive wins going into the knockouts, they beat Vidarbha by 39 runs.

Anuj Rawat’s 53-ball 68, along with a quickfire 29-ball 43 from skipper Yash Dhull took them to 176/6 batting first. In reply, Vidarbha could only manage 137/9, thus falling well short in the end. Delhi’s bowlers picked up early wickets and did not show any mercy throughout.

Lalit Yadav and Mayank Yadav were the pick of the bowlers, claiming a couple of wickets apiece.

Looking at Punjab, they have also had a tremendous run in this tournament so far. They have now taken their streak to seven consecutive wins, after their triumph against Uttar Pradesh in the first quarter-final.

Batting first, Uttar Pradesh racked up a competitive total of 169/3 from their 20 overs. Siddarth Kaul and Harpreet Brar were amongst the wickets for Punjab with one each.

Chasing the target, Punjab were in early trouble, being reduced to 14/3 inside the fourth over. However, their middle order came to their rescue when it mattered the most. Anmolpreet Singh (43) and Nehal Wadhera (52) steadied the ship and brought them back into the chase.

Sanvir Singh then raced his way to an unbeaten 13-ball 35, joined by Ramandeep Singh (22*). The duo took Punjab over the line with five wickets and as many deliveries to spare.

Both sides are playing excellent cricket in the tournament, setting it up to be a cracking semi-final encounter.

Delhi vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Punjab, Semi Final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 4, Saturday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh.

Delhi vs Punjab Pitch Report

The surface has been batting-friendly throughout the tournament. Pacers will have some assistance and they will have to be accurate with their lines and lengths.

Teams have successfully chased totals, including both the winning teams from the quarter-final matches played here. The team that wins the toss should look to follow the trend and chase.

Delhi vs Punjab Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear and sunny with no chance of rain. Temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 46 per cent.

Delhi vs Punjab Probable XIs

Delhi

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull (C), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Dev Lakra, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi vs Punjab Match Prediction

Delhi have continued their unbeaten run in this tournament. They are in top form and playing well as a unit. Punjab also have seven back-to-back wins coming into the semi-final.

With both sides being the teams to beat, this is certainly expected to be a high-voltage clash with a place in the final at stake.

Playing at home, Punjab are expected to have an advantage over Delhi.

Prediction: Punjab to win the first semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Delhi vs Punjab Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema