Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Services vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

On Monday, October 16, Sikkim will face Services in the first match of Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The match will start at at 9:00 AM IST.

This year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to take place from Monday to November 6, featuring 38 teams in five groups. Group B includes Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chandigarh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Services.

Last year, Services secured fourth spot in Group C with 20 points after picking up five wins out of seven games. In contrast, Sikkim struggled and finished at the bottom of Group C, failing to secure a single victory from their six matches.

Services vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Services vs Sikkim Blue, Match 1, Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date & Time: October 16, 2023; from 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Services vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is known to be batter-friendly, offering a balance between pace and bounce. It typically supports stroke play, making it conducive for high-scoring matches.

The outfield is well-maintained, ensuring that boundaries are frequently scored in matches held at this venue.

Services vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

Monday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 93°F. There is no precipitation in the forecast, but the humidity is expected to be at around 68%, and a light breeze of 9 mph is also expected.

Services vs Sikkim Probable Playing XIs

Services Team News

No major injury concerns for Services heading into this game.

Services Probable Playing XI

Varun Choudhary, Nakul Sharma, Lakhan Singh, Nitin Yadav, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Rathee, Mohit Kumar, Poonam Poonia, Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Vikas Hathwala.

Sikkim Team News

No major injury concerns for Sikkim ahead of their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 opener.

Sikkim Probable Playing XI

Sabin Chetri, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Rawat, Md Saptulla, Jeetendra Sharma, Lee Yong Lepcha, Sumit Singh, Kishan Karki, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa, Ankur Malik.

Services vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Services start as the favorites for the upcoming game, but it's important to remember that the new year introduces new dynamics for all teams. Both sides will want to begin their campaign with a win, which could be a significant factor in their performance. However, Services certainly hold an edge over Sikkim.

Prediction: Services to win this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 game.

Services vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode