Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Deepak Chahar claims three wickets in three legal balls days after T20I hattrick

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 12 Nov 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE

Deepak Chahar

Three days after notching up the best figures in a T20I by a male cricketer against Bangladesh, which included a maiden hattrick in the format by any Indian male player, Deepak Chahar was at it again as he picked up three wickets in three balls in a domestic game for Rajasthan. Playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Chahar scalped 4 or 18 in just three overs against Vidarbha at Thiruvananthapuram to continue his brilliant run of form.

After Vidarbha elected to bat first in a curtailed game, regular wickets meant that they could never dominate proceedings. These wickets further increased pressure on the Faiz Fazal-led side, as they were reduced to 75 for 4 in 10 overs. Deepak Chahar, bowling his last spell of the game, entered the attack and sent back Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar in the last three overs of the 13th over.

He seemed to have bowled a wide after picking up the wicket of Nalkande, but nevertheless went on to complete his hattrick.

Opener A Kolhar top scored for the Vidarbha side, making 24 in 19 deliveries.

Chahar has played 65 T20s thus far with 80 wickets to his name and has best figures of 6 for 7, which he got in the international match against Bangladesh.