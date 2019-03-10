Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Round 2: Karnataka, Jharkhand register 2nd win, Maharashtra and Mumbai win their respective matches

Mayank Agarwal's 33 helps Karnataka win their 2nd successive match against Uttar Pradesh

The 2nd round of the Super League matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 took place on Saturday. In Group A, playing their first match of the tournament, Maharashtra defeated Bengal by 7 wickets, while in another group A match, Mumbai comeback strongly to beat Delhi.

In Group B matches, Karnataka registered their 2nd win of the tournament with a close 10 run win over Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand also made it 2 out of 2 wins beating Railways by 5 wickets.

Here we look at the detailed analysis of Round 2 matches.

Group A

Maharashtra versus Bengal ( Emerald High School Ground, Indore)

Playing their first match of the Super League stage, Maharashtra defeated Bengal by 7 wickets at Emerald High School Ground, Indore. Maharashtra captain Nikhil Nak won the toss and decided to field first. Bengal got off to a worse possible start as they lost 5 wickets for 25 runs in first 6 overs.

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed steadied the innings with 55 runs stand for the 6th wicket. Tiwary was dismissed for 41. Shahbaz Ahmed remained not out on 60 off 44 balls and helped Bengal to post 138 for 7 in 20 overs. For Maharashtra, Dominic Muthuswami took 3 for 15.

In reply, Rahul Tripathi led from the front for Maharashtra with a match-winning knock of 60 off 46 balls and Motwani contributed quick fire 36 to win the match by 7 wickets and 17 balls to spare.

Maharashtra 139 for 3 in 17.1 overs ( Rahul Tripathi 60*, Rohit Motwani 36, Akash deep 2/21) beat Bengal 138 for 7 in 20 overs ( Shahbaz Ahmed 60*, Manoj Tiwary 41, Dominic Muthuswami 3/15) by 7 wickets.

Mumbai versus Delhi ( Emerald High School Ground, Indore)

After their crushing loss to Karnkata, Mumbai came back strongly and defeated Delhi by 8 wickets. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first. It was not a great start for Delhi as they lost an early wicket of Hiten Dalal for 4 runs.

Unmukt Chand and Dhruv Shorey added 58 runs for the 2nd wicket. Delhi were in trouble at 66 for 4 when Lalit Yadav and Himmat Singh put on 56 important runs for the 5th wicket to steady the innings. Delhi posted 144 for 7 at the end of 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande took 4 wickets for Mumbai.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw was dismissed cheaply for 3 runs. Gokul Bista made 39 off 33 balls and laid the platform for a win with Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer remained not out on 53 while Surya Kumar Yadav remained not out too with 42 runs. Mumbai won the match by 8 wickets with 1 over to spare.

This was Delhi’s 2nd successive loss in the Super League stage.

Mumbai 148 for 2 in 19 overs (Shreyas Iyer 53, Surya Kumar Yadav 42, Navdeep Saini 1/32) beat Delhi 144 for 7 in 20 overs ( Dhruv Shorey 33, Lalit Yadav 33, Tushar Deshpande 4/19) by 8 wickets.

Group B

Karnkata versus Uttar Pradesh (Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore)

Karnkata registered their 2nd successive win of Super League stage with a close 10 run win over Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh captain Akashdeep Nath won the toss and decided to field first. Karnataka lost an early wicket of BS Sharath. Rohan Kadam and Mayank Agarwal added 60 runs for the second wicket. Karun Nair, Manish Pandey and Bhandage all scored cameo's to help Karnkata post 149 for 6 in 20 overs. Rohan Kadam was the top scorer with 35.

In reply, UP captain Akashdeep Nath led from the front with 46 runs and Upendra Yadav made 42. The rest of UP batsmen failed to contribute as Karnkata won the match by 10 runs. Uttar Pradesh scored 139 for 8.

Karnkata 149 for 6 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 35, Mayank Agarwal 33, Ankit Chaudhary 1/26) beat Uttar Pradesh 139 for 8 in 20 overs ( Akashdeep Nath 46, Upendra Yadav 42, V Koushik 3/22, Vinay Kumar 2/24) by 10 runs.

Jharkhand versus Railways (Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore)

Jharkhand registered their 2nd successive win of the Super League stage beating Railways by 5 wickets. Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and decided to field first. Pratham Singh 41, Prashant Awashti 25, Ashish Yadav quick fire 20 helped Railways post 135 for 8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Anand Singh scored 53 and Virat Singh 50 not out helped Jharkhand register a 5 wicket win with 1 over to spare. This was Railways 2nd successive loss in Super League stage.

Jharkhand 138 for 5 in 19 overs ( Anand Singh 53, Virat Singh 50*, Harsh Tyagi 2/25) beat Railways 135 for 8 in 20 overs ( Pratham Singh 41, Rahul Shukla 2/19) by 5 wickets.