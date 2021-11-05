Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group B: 3 top batting performances

The 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is underway, with Group B witnessing two close fixtures - Karnataka beating Mumbai by nine runs and Services getting the better of Baroda by two wickets with no deliveries to spare. The third game was a fairly one-sided one as Bengal beat Chattisgarh by seven wickets with three overs to spare. We have already witnessed some excellent batting performances in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the Services versus Baroda game, Diwesh Pathania made an incredible 41*(28) coming in at no.9 for Services when the chips were down. Bhanu Pania also played a fighting knock of 55 (45), with no other Baroda batter scoring more than 20 runs.

In the Bengal-Chattisgarh game, Akhil Herwadkar was the stand-out batter for Chattisgarh. He made 73 (60) as the team ended up with just 118/7. In response, Sudeep Chatterjee's 51*(46) took Bengal home comfortably.

However, the Karnataka versus Mumbai game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy produced the best batting performances of the day.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three batting performances in the opening round of fixtures in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#1 Karun Nair (Karnataka) 72 (53)

After losing the toss and being put in to bat first against Mumbai, Karnataka's Karun Nair walked to the crease in the third over after Devdutt Padikkal's dismissal. The scorecard read 15/2, with both openers back in the pavilion.

Nair then stitched a 149-run partnership with captain Manish Pandey for the third wicket. He took his time at the start of the innings, reaching his half century in 43 balls. However, he then pressed on the accelerator, scoring 22 runs off his last 10 deliveries

He hit six fours and two sixes in 53 deliveries and was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the final over. Such a performance in the opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will boost his confidence for the remainder of the tournament.

#2 Manish Pandey (Karnataka) 84 (64)

Karnataka captain Manish Pandey led from the front yet again in another Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy game. Pandey came to the middle after Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for a golden duck. Karnataka then soon lost the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal as they were reduced to 15/2.

Pandey reached his half-century in 39 deliveries. However, his final 34 runs came off just 25 balls. He was dismissed by Deshpande in the final ball of the innings as Karnataka put up a competitive total of 166/4 on the board. The right-hander hit seven fours and two sixes during his 64-ball stay at the crease.

Pandey will be pleased to start his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a win and a good score under his belt. A good run in the domestic tournament could increase his demand at the IPL Mega Auctions if Sunrisers Hyderabad don't retain him.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai) 75 (54)

Leading the Mumbai side at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings alongside the dynamic Prithvi Shaw. But Shaw perished in the first over itself for just four runs. Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal then added 40 runs in the next six overs before Krishnappa Gowtham got Jaiswal stumped for 13 runs.

Rahane's third-wicket partnership with Siddhesh Lad reignited Mumbai's belief of chasing down the 167-run target. The duo added 81 runs in just 8.5 overs, with Lad scoring 32 off 25, hitting five fours.

Karnataka have a quality bowling lineup in KC Cariappa, Gowtham and Prasidh Krishna. Rahane put up a brilliant fight against them. After hitting six fours and three sixes en route to his 54-ball 75, Rahane was dismissed in the 17th over, with Mumbai needing 38 runs off the last 21 deliveries. They were unable to chase it down, starting their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a loss.

