Sylhet Thunder vs Rajshahi Royals: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Sylhet Thunder vs Rajshahi Royals

Andre Fletcher will don the Sylhet Thunder jersey

Sylhet Thunder will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Rajshahi Royals in the Bangladesh Premier League. This will be the final match at the Sylhet International Stadium and the Thunder will be keen to register their first victory at home.

Sylhet will hope the duo of Andre Fletcher and Shafiqullah Shafiq fire on all cylinders with the bat. Ebadot Hossain, meanwhile, will look to continue his fine form with the ball.

Andre Fletcher will have an important role to play for his side

For the Royals, Ravi Bopara will be the player to watch out for as the English all-rounder has been in fine form, scoring a magnificent half-century against Rangpur Rangers last time around.

Ravi Bopara has been in fine form

Mohammad Nawaz has also impressed in this competition and will look to continue in the same vein.

The Royals, who will take inspiration from their eight-wicket victory over the Thunder earlier this season, enter this game as firm favourites. They will have the chance to move to the top of the table with a win, while the Thunder, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, have nothing but pride to play for.

Here are all the telecast details for the 34th match of BPL 2019-20.

Venue, date and start time

Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Date: 4th January 2020

Start Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time), 6:00 PM IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Sylhet Thunder

Andre Fletcher, Abdul Mazid, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Sohag Gazi, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Jeevan Mendis, Monir Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rony Talukdar, Ruyel Miah, Nayeem Hasan

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam.