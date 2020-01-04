Sylhet Thunder vs Rajshahi Royals: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20
Jan 04, 2020 IST
Sylhet Thunder will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Rajshahi Royals in the Bangladesh Premier League. This will be the final match at the Sylhet International Stadium and the Thunder will be keen to register their first victory at home.
Sylhet will hope the duo of Andre Fletcher and Shafiqullah Shafiq fire on all cylinders with the bat. Ebadot Hossain, meanwhile, will look to continue his fine form with the ball.
For the Royals, Ravi Bopara will be the player to watch out for as the English all-rounder has been in fine form, scoring a magnificent half-century against Rangpur Rangers last time around.
Mohammad Nawaz has also impressed in this competition and will look to continue in the same vein.
The Royals, who will take inspiration from their eight-wicket victory over the Thunder earlier this season, enter this game as firm favourites. They will have the chance to move to the top of the table with a win, while the Thunder, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, have nothing but pride to play for.
Here are all the telecast details for the 34th match of BPL 2019-20.
venue, date and start time
Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet
Date: 4th January 2020
Start Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time), 6:00 PM IST
How, when and where to watch?
DSport: India
FanCode: Online streaming in India
Fox Sports: Australia
Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh
GEO TV: Pakistan
Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada
Flow Sports: Caribbean regions
RTA: Afghanistan
BT Sport: United Kingdom
Eleven Sports: Italy
Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World
Squads
Sylhet Thunder
Andre Fletcher, Abdul Mazid, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Sohag Gazi, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Jeevan Mendis, Monir Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rony Talukdar, Ruyel Miah, Nayeem Hasan
Rajshahi Royals
Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam.