T20 Blast 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

The ECB have scheduled the T20 Blast 2022 season to start from Wednesday, May 25. The grand final is set to be held on Saturday, July 16. Kent Spitfires will enter the tournament as strong favorites after winning the last year’s title.

This edition of T20 Blast, which started in 2003, is all set for its 20th anniversary. The competition will be held in a seven-week window. The One Day Cup will follow the T20 tournament.

A total of 18 teams will take part in the tournament. The quarter-finals will be held from July 6 to July 9. Final day has been scheduled after the quarter-finals.

T20 Blast, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 25, Wednesday, 11:00 PM

Kent Spitfires v Somerset, 11:30 PM

Yorkshire Vikings v Worcestershire Rapids, 11:00 PM

May 26, Thursday

Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire Steelbacks, 11:00 PM

Leicestershire Foxes v Durham, 11:00 PM

Middlesex v Gloucestershire, 9:00 PM

Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan, 11:30 PM

May 27, Friday

Derbyshire Falcons v Birmingham Bears, 11:30 PM

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks, 11:00 PM

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex, 11:30 PM

Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles, 11:30 PM

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings, 11:00 PM

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham, 11:00 PM

Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids, 11:00 PM

Surrey v Glamorgan, 11:00 PM

May 28, Saturday

Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons, 7:00 PM

May 29, Sunday

Birmingham Bears v Durham, 7:00 PM

Lancashire Lightning v Worcestershire Rapids, 7:00 PM

Middlesex v Glamorgan, 7:00 PM

Notts Outlaws v Northamptonshire Steelbacks, 7:30 PM

Somerset v Essex Eagles, 7:00 PM

Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires, 7:00 PM

Yorkshire Vikings v Leicestershire Foxes, 7:30 PM

May 30, Monday

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset, 11:30 PM

May 31, Tuesday

Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks, 11:30 PM

Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning, 11:00 PM

Surrey v Gloucestershire, 11:00 PM

Yorkshire Vikings v Derbyshire Falcons, 11:00 PM

June 1, Wednesday

Durham v Worcestershire Rapids, 11:00 PM

Gloucestershire v Kent Spitfires, 11:00 PM

Lancashire Lightning v Derbyshire Falcons, 7:00 PM

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes, 11:00 PM

Somerset v Sussex Sharks, 11:00 PM

June 2, Thursday

Birmingham Bears v Leicestershire Foxes, 11:00 PM

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles, 11:30 PM

Surrey v Hampshire Hawks, 11:00 PM

June 3, Friday

Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws, 11:30 PM

Gloucestershire v Essex Eagles, 11:00 PM

Kent Spitfires v Surrey, 11:30 PM

Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks, 11:00 PM

Somerset v Glamorgan, 11:00 PM

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex, 11:30 PM

Worcestershire Rapids v Birmingham Bears, 7:00 PM

Yorkshire Vikings v Durham, 11:00 PM

June 4, Saturday

Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks, 11:30 PM

June 5, Sunday

Birmingham Bears v Notts Outlaws, 7:00 PM

Durham v Northamptonshire Steelbacks, 7:00 PM

Glamorgan v Surrey, 7:00 PM

Kent Spitfires v Middlesex, 7:00 PM

Worcestershire Rapids v Leicestershire Foxes, 7:00 PM

June 6, Monday

Yorkshire Vikings v Notts Outlaws, 11:00 PM

June 7, Tuesday

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires, 11:30 PM

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire, 11:00 PM

Leicestershire Foxes v Lancashire Lightning, 11:00 PM

Middlesex v Hampshire Hawks, 9:00 PM

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons, 11:00 PM

June 8, Wednesday

Durham v Birmingham Bears, 11:00 PM

Surrey v Sussex Sharks, 11:00 PM

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning, 11:00 PM

June 9, Thursday

Derbyshire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes, 11:30 PM

Gloucestershire v Somerset, 11:00 PM

Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles, 11:30 PM

Middlesex v Surrey, 10:45 PM

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids, 11:00 PM

June 10, Friday

Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire Vikings, 11:00 PM

Durham v Lancashire Lightning, 11:00 PM

Essex Eagles v Middlesex, 11:30 PM

Glamorgan v Hampshire Hawks, 11:00 PM

Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws, 11:00 PM

Somerset v Kent Spitfires, 11:00 PM

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire, 11:30 PM

Worcestershire Rapids v Derbyshire Falcons, 10:00 PM

June 17, Friday

Durham v Yorkshire Vikings, 11:00 PM

Essex Eagles v Sussex Sharks, 11:30 PM

Hampshire Hawks v Kent Spitfires, 11:30 PM

Leicestershire Foxes v Worcestershire Rapids, 11:00 PM

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning, 11:00 PM

Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears, 11:00 PM

Somerset v Gloucestershire, 11:00 PM

Surrey v Middlesex, 11:00 PM

June 18, Saturday

Derbyshire Falcons v Yorkshire Vikings, 7:00 PM

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan, 11:00 PM

Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks, 7:00 PM

June 19, Sunday

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire Falcons, 7:00 PM

Durham v Leicestershire Foxes, 7:00 PM

Essex Eagles v Somerset, 7:00 PM

Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks, 7:00 PM

Hampshire Hawks v Surrey, 7:00 PM

Lancashire Lightning v Notts Outlaws, 7:00 PM

Middlesex v Kent Spitfires, 7:00 PM

June 21, Tuesday

Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks, 11:30 PM

Glamorgan v Middlesex, 11:00 PM

Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire, 11:30 PM

Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes, 11:00 PM

Surrey v Somerset, 11:00 PM

June 22, Wednesday

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears, 11:00 PM

June 23, Thursday

Lancashire Lightning v Durham, 10:00 PM

Middlesex v Essex Eagles, 11:00 PM

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons, 11:00 PM

Somerset v Hampshire Hawks, 11:30 PM

Sussex Sharks v Surrey, 11:30 PM

Worcestershire Rapids v Yorkshire Vikings, 10:00 PM

June 24, Friday

Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids, 11:30 PM

Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning, 11:30 PM

Durham v Notts Outlaws, 11:00 PM

Essex Eagles v Surrey, 11:30 PM

Glamorgan v Somerset, 11:00 PM

Gloucestershire v Hampshire Hawks, 11:00 PM

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks, 11:30 PM

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings, 11:00 PM

July 1, Friday

Hampshire Hawks v Gloucestershire, 11:30 PM

Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks, 11:00 PM

Middlesex v Somerset, 11:30 PM

Notts Outlaws v Durham, 11:30 PM

Surrey v Kent Spitfires, 11:00 PM

Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles, 11:30 PM

Worcestershire Rapids v Lancashire Lightning, 10:00 PM

Yorkshire Vikings v Birmingham Bears, 11:00 PM

July 2, Saturday

Essex Eagles v Glamorgan, 11:30 PM

July 3, Sunday

Derbyshire Falcons v Durham, 7:00 PM

Gloucestershire v Middlesex, 7:00 PM

Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan, 7:00 PM

Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears, 7:00 PM

Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings, 7:00 PM

Somerset v Surrey, 11:30 PM

Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks, 7:00 PM

Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws, 7:00 PM

July 6, Wednesday

Quarter-final 1, 11:30 PM

July 8, Friday

Quarter-final 2, 11:30 PM

Quarter-final 3, 11:30 PM

July 9, Saturday

Quarter-final 4, 11:30 PM

July 16, Saturday

Semi-final 1, 3:30 PM

Semi-final 2, 7:00 PM

Final, 11:15 PM

T20 Blast 2022: Live Streaming Details

The respective county channels will live stream matches on their YouTube channels. Selected matches will be streamed on Fancode for fans in India.

T20 Blast 2022: Squads

Durham

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (C), Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson

Warwickshire

Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom

Derbyshire Falcons

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes (C), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake

Lancashire Lightning

Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood

Leicestershire Foxes

George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK), Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb (C), Adam Rossington(WK), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney (C), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Worcestershire Rapids

Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach (C), Moeen Ali, Alex Milton (WK), Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown

Yorkshire Vikings

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson (C)

Essex Eagles

Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & wk), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, Kames Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy, Alex Horton

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (C), Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw

Hampshire

Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince (C)

Kent Spitfires

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmote, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri

Middlesex

Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones

Somerset

Steven Davies (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Tom Abell (C), Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton

Surrey

Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi,

Sussex Sharks

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (C), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava