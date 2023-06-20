T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 21 of the league?

The 21st day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw just one game being played at the County Ground in Chelmsford. In this South group clash, Somerset registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Essex to strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Essex, on the other hand, remains in third place in the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.272. Meanwhile, Middlesex remains the only team from the south group who are yet to win a single game in the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the international stars fared on Day 21 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Daniel Sams (Essex)

Daniel Sams emerged as one of the positives for Essex in the game against Somerset. The right-arm seamer bowled his full quota of four overs and returned with the figures of 2/22. However, he failed to make an impact with the bat as he got out after scoring four runs.

Simon Harmer (Essex)

Simon Harmer didn’t have the best of the days with the ball. He picked up the big wicket of Tom Kohler Cadmore but was expensive as he finished with figures of 1/31 in his two overs.

Shane Snator (Essex)

Shane Snater failed to be proficient against Somerset. The 27-year-old seamer from the Netherlands went on a journey as he conceded 42 runs in just two overs without picking a wicket.

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Tom Banton had a great day at the office as he played a blistering knock of 42 runs off just 30 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. He helped the team get off to a brilliant start in the powerplay and laid a good foundation for the team to chase the total.

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

Lewis Gregory did not have a great time with the ball against Essex. The right-arm seamer bowled just two overs in his spell and conceded 25 runs without picking a wicket.

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset)

Roelof van der Merwe had a rare bad day against Essex. The veteran Netherlands spinner picked up the wickets of Daniel Sams but was a bit expensive as he finished with figures of 1/36 in his four overs.

Josh Davey (Somerset)

Josh Davey failed to keep a check on the scoring rate. The 32-year-old did not even complete his quota of four overs as he went for 31 runs in three overs.

Matt Henry (Somerset)

Matt Henry had a great time with the ball against Essex as he notched up three crucial wickets in the game, including the prized wicket of Robin Das who was looking dangerous in the game. The Kiwi seamer returned with figures of 3/24 in his four overs.

