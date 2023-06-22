T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 23 of the league?

Vitality T20 Blast 2023 action continued on Day 23 as Somerset retained their top spot in the south group points table with yet another convincing eight-wicket victory over Glamorgan. With nine wins and two losses, they have 18 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.739.

In the north group, Derbyshire kept their knockout hopes alive as they secured a six-wicket victory over Northamptonshire. With five wins and as many losses, they are currently placed sixth in the points table with 11 points and a +0.436 NRR.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the international stars fared on Day 23 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan)

Glamorgan v Somerset - Vitality Blast T20

Despite a loss, Timm van der Gugten had a great game with the bat against Somerset. Batting at seven, the 32-year-old played a quick-fire knock of 48 runs off just 29 balls at a strike rate of 165.52 and helped his team post a competitive total on the board.

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Banton was looking in good touch against Glamorgan but he failed to capitalise on a good start. The wicketkeeper batter threw his wicket away to Ruaidhri Smith after scoring 11 runs off as many balls with the help of two boundaries.

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Craig Overton helped the team get off to a brilliant start with the new ball as he removed three of Glamorgan’s top-order batters inside the powerplay. The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 3/21 in four overs and played a vital role in the team's victory.

Josh Davey (Somerset)

Somerset v Surrey - Vitality T20 Blast

Josh Davey bowled an economical spell against Glamorgan and picked up the prized wicket of Kiran Carlson, who was looking set to make a big score. The veteran Scottish pacer returned with brilliant figures of 2/26 in his four overs.

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire)

Leicestershire Foxes v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Chris Lynn made full use of the power play restrictions and was looking in great touch in the game. However, he got out after playing a good knock of 33 runs off just 23 balls with the help of five fours and one six.

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

David Willey once again proved his worth with the ball as he finished with the figures of 2/33, including the important wickets of Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen. However, he failed to make an impact with the bat as he got out after scoring just seven runs.

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire)

Gloucestershire v Durham NatWest T20 Blast

Andrews Tye bowled with consistent lines and lengths against Derbyshire. He didn’t allow batters to score quickly against him as he finished his spell with one wicket and an economy rate of 7.5.

Haider Ali (Derbyshire)

Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Haider Ali started well against Northamptonshire as he scored 14 runs off just eight balls with the help of two fours and one six. However, he failed to convert his start into a big knock as he got out to Tom Taylor in the fifth over of the innings.

