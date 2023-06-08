T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 16, June 8

Schedule 5:45pm

Day 16 of the T20 Blast 2023 will witness only two matches. Middlesex and Sussex will be up against each other in a South Group match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Middlesex have had a disastrous campaign so far as they are placed right at the bottom of the table. They have lost all seven of their matches and their net run rate of -1.539 is the worst among all 18 teams taking part in the tournament.

They will go into the game against Sussex off the back of a five-run defeat against Hampshire on Tuesday at the Radlett Cricket Club. Max Holden scored 53 runs off 31 balls, but his valiant efforts went in vain as Middlesex failed to chase down 165.

Sussex, who have won only one out of their six matches, could fall to the bottom of the table if they lose against Middlesex.

In the other match of the day, Nottinghamshire will face Durham at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire are in a precarious position as they are placed in the middle of the North Group table. They have eight points and a net run rate of -0.139, thanks to four wins in seven matches. They beat Lancashire by five wickets in their previous match at Trent Bridge on June 4.

Durham, on the other hand, have a chance to go to the top of the table, displacing Worcestershire with a win on Thursday. They defeated Northamptonshire by four wickets in their previous match at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street. Graham Clark and Ashton Turner scored 55 and 31* respectively to take Durham home with seven balls to spare.

Live Streaming Details for T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 8

Middlesex vs Sussex at Lord’s, London, South Group, at 10:45 PM IST. (Live on Fancode & Sony Sports Network)

Nottinghamshire vs Durham at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, North Group, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Poll : 0 votes