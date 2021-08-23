T20 Blast Quarter Final 1: Yorkshire vs Sussex - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The first quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2021 on Tuesday will have Yorkshire locking horns with Sussex at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Yorkshire have had a decent campaign in the T20 Blast this year, winning seven of their 14 games and finishing fourth in the North Group points table to narrowly qualify for the playoffs. But they haven't won since July 2nd, though, as they seek a win in this all-important playoff game.

Meanwhile, Sussex's campaign has been marred by rain more often than not. As many as five of their games were washed out. Of the nine completed games, Sussex have won six to be placed third in the South Group points table with 17 points.

Unlike their opponents, Sussex have won four out their previous five encounters, and are riding high on confidence. They have a strong squad and will look to edge past Yorkshire to book a semi-final berth.

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Sussex, T20 Blast 2021.

Date: August 24, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 11:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around the 19 degrees Celcius mark during the game. The humidity will be around 74%, while there will be a 5% likelihood of rain. The weather will be partly cloudy, but rain is unlikely to play spoilsport on the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch is well-suited for the batsmen, so the top-order batters will look to get their teams off to solid starts.

Predicted Playing XIs

Yorkshire

Harry Brook has been in sublime form this season, having amassed 485 runs throughout the tournament, striking at a touch over 150. Adam Lyth has also been instrumental for Yorkshire.

Predicted Playing XI: Adam Lyth (c), Mark Stoneman, Jordan Thompson, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, George Hill, Harry Duke (wk), Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Matthew Fisher, Josh Poysden.

Sussex

Luke Wright is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament, scoring 306 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 156. Philip Salt has also chipped in with the bat, scoring 266 runs at a strike rate of 152. Tymal Mills has been the best bowler for Sussex, while Ravi Bopara will look to make an impact with both bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Oliver Carter, Tymal Mills, Will Beer.

Match Prediction

Overall, Sussex seem to be the stronger side going into this contest, and are expected to seal a semi-final spot with a win over Yorkshire.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

