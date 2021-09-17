T20 Blast Semi Final 1: Hampshire vs Somerset - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Hampshire will lock horns with Somerset in the first semi-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, September 18.

Hampshire finished fourth in the South Group table with 15 points while Somerset finished second with 18. A close win in the quarter-final against Nottinghamshire helped Hampshire take one step closer to the Vitality T20 Blast title. They were restricted to 125/9 batting first. Tom Prest (44) and James Fuller (30) were the only significant contributors.

However, Hampshire bowlers responded brilliantly to the challenge of defending such a low total under pressure. Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal and Scott Currie led the charge as Hampshire bundled the Notts out for just 123 runs to clinch a thrilling two-run win.

Somerset, on the other hand, registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Lancashire. Roelof van der Merwe and Marchant de Lange grabbed four and three wickets respectively as Lancashire put up a challenging total of 184 on the board. Crucial knocks from Will Smeed, Tom Abell and Tom Lammonby took them over the line to set up their semi-final entry.

Both sides will be keen to take one step closer to the Vitality T20 Blast finale and an exciting contest seems to be on the cards.

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Somerset, Vitality T20 Blast 2021

Date: September 18, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

Weather Report

The weather will be good for a full game of cricket. The forecast suggests that it will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain. Temperatures will vary between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The average score for this wicket is around 160-170 runs. Fast bowlers might get some assistance from the surface as well and bowling first should be a decent option to utilize the conditions well.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hampshire

Tom Prest scored 44 runs in their previous game and will look to carry forward his form. Skipper James Vince and D’Arcy Short have been among the runs in this edition of the Vitality T20 Blast and will have to fire at the top. Vince, who has 371 runs, is their leading run-scorer as well.

Liam Dawson picked up three wickets in the quarter-finals while Brad Wheal and Scott Currie scalped two wickets. The bowlers did well as a unit last time and will aim for a similar performance.

Predicted XI: Tom Prest, D Arcy Short, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal.

Somerset

Will Smeed has had an excellent Vitality T20 Blast season with the bat. He scored 44 runs in the quarter-finals and has amassed 327 runs at a strike-rate of 134.56. Tom Abell remained unbeaten on 78, while Tom Lammonby also played a vital role with 47.

It will be important for Tom Banton to score at the top. Roelof van der Merwe and Marchant de Lange were the pick of the bowlers in the previous game and will need support from the rest of the bowling unit.

Predicted XI: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey.

Match Prediction

Somerset’s batting has been a lot more consistent than Hampshire's this season in the Vitality Blast. Hampshire have relied heavily on the likes of D’Arcy Short and skipper James Vince. Hampshire also managed a narrow win to reach the semis while Somerset were dominant. Somerset will hold the edge and are more likely to make it to the final.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee