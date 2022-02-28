T20 Stats: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will meet for a two-match T20 series from March 3. Prior to this, the two teams have met seven times. They first faced off in 2014 with Bangladesh winning the match by nine wickets.

Afghanistan won their next four encounters (three matches in 2018 and one in 2019). The last encounter between the two teams was in 2019 which was won by Bangladesh. Currently, Afghanistan holds a 4-2 lead of Bangladesh in T20Is.

Shakib Al Hasan (5 matches) of Bangladesh and Asghar Stanikzai (3 matches) of Afghanistan have captained their respective sides for the most number of times.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams in T20Is.

Key stats from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 matches

167/8 by Afghanistan in 2018 is the highest team total.

72 all-out by Afghanistan in 2014 is the lowest team total.

138 runs scored by Mahmudullah of Bangladesh is the most number of runs scored by a player.

118 runs scored by Samiullah Shinwari of Afghanistan (Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20I Series, 2018) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

84* by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan in 2019 is the highest individual score by a player.

2 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. These were scored by Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi.

9 sixes hit by Mohammad Nabi is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

7 sixes hit by Mohammad Nabi is the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.

12 wickets taken by Rashid Khan of Afghanistan is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

8 wickets taken by Rashid Khan of Afghanistan (Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20I Series, 2018) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in an innings.

4/12 by Rashid Khan in 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player.

3 dismissals by Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals by Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh and Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan in Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20I Series, 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

5 catches by Rashid Khan and Mahmudullah is the most number of catches taken by a player.

3 catches by Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh in 2019 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

3 catches by Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mahmudullah is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

