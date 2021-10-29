T20 World Cup 2021: 6 Indian players who have made their T20I debut at the mega event since 2007

The ICC T20 World Cup is the grandest T20 international tournament in the cricket universe. Not many fans would know that the inaugural T20 World Cup champions India had played only a single T20I match before the mega event in 2007.

Match-winners like Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh and Rohit Sharma made their T20I debut for India during that competition.

In 2008, the BCCI introduced the IPL and India also began playing T20I matches regularly. So it has been a rare sight to see a player making his T20I debut for India at the T20 World Cup after 2007.

Only six Indian players have managed to earn their first T20I cap at the T20 World Cup since the inaugural tournament. In this listicle, we will take a look at those six cricketers.

#1 Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha took a four-wicket haul on his T20I debut

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha owns the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian on T20 World Cup debut. Ojha played his first T20I match against Bangladesh during the 2009 edition of the mega event.

The left-arm spinner bowled a fantastic spell of 4/21 in his four overs. Ojha's four wickets helped India get off to a winning start.

#2 Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar R @Vinay_Kumar_R King of cricket and the emperor of entertainment, wishing Viru paa a very happy birthday. May you always be blessed with lots of joyous moments as you never fail to bring joy to millions of fans by your charismatic personality 🎂🤗 @virendersehwag King of cricket and the emperor of entertainment, wishing Viru paa a very happy birthday. May you always be blessed with lots of joyous moments as you never fail to bring joy to millions of fans by your charismatic personality 🎂🤗@virendersehwag https://t.co/juK5HiYcfb

Vinay Kumar made his T20I debut during the ICC T20 World Cup 2010. He played his first game against Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

The former Indian pacer bowled a decent spell of 2/30. However, India lost that game to Sri Lanka by five wickets.

#3 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla played his first T20I in ICC T20 World Cup 2010

Another Indian player who made his T20I debut in the ICC T20 World Cup 2010 was Piyush Chawla. The right-arm leg-spinner received his maiden T20I cap ahead of a group stage match between India and South Africa.

Suresh Raina scored a historic ton in that match and helped India win. Chawla bowled three overs in the game and returned with figures of 1/27.

#4 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay made his T20I debut against Afghanistan

Murali Vijay earned a place in the Indian squad after his excellent performances for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Vijay started his T20I career during the 2010 T20 World Cup.

India included him in the playing XI for their tournament opener against Afghanistan. Vijay scored a 46-ball 48 to guide the Men in Blue home.

#5 Mohammed Shami

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11 #mshami11 Back to the grind. Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ. #TeamIndia Back to the grind. Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ. #TeamIndia #mshami11 https://t.co/BelhDORBRo

Not a single Indian cricketer made his T20I debut at the 2012 T20 World Cup. But two years later, MS Dhoni decided to include debutant Mohammed Shami in the playing XI for the big match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Shami impressed straightaway as he bowled a spell of 1/31. He dismissed Pakistan's top-scorer in that game, Umar Akmal, in his maiden T20I for India.

#6 Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma made his T20I debut during the 2014 T20 World Cup

Mohit Sharma was the last Indian to make his T20I debut at the T20 World Cup. The right-arm pacer started his T20I career against Australia during the 2014 edition of the mega event.

Sharma got to bowl only two overs on his T20I debut, finishing with a superb spell of 1/11 that saw him bag the prized wicket of Shane Watson.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee