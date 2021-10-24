T20 World Cup 2021, AFG vs SCO: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host its second Super 12 stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow. Qualifiers Scotland will face off against the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan team in a Group 2 match.

Afghanistan earned direct entry to the Super 12 stage, while Scotland won all their games in Round 1 to reserve a spot in the second round. The Scots have momentum on their side heading into this match.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka recently battled at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the Super 12 stage. With Sharjah set to host another match tomorrow, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at this venue:

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AFG vs SCO

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 152

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets. The pitch looked great for batting as Sri Lanka chased a 172-run target in 18.5 overs.

Also Read

Two batters from each side scored a half-century in the match. Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka was the top-scorer with a 49-ball 80*. A total of 11 sixes were hit in the game.

Out of the nine wickets that fell in the contest, four were taken by fast bowlers.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will any Scotland batter score a half-century against Afghanistan? Yes No 0 votes so far