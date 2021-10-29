T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Pakistan live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is all set to host a blockbuster Afghanistan vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tonight. The 24th match of the mega event will be the first time fans will witness an Afghanistan vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup.
The two teams have crossed swords only once in the shortest format of the game before, where the Men in Green emerged victorious. Pakistan also defeated Afghanistan when the two nations met at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
The Mohammad Nabi-led outfit will look forward to avenging those defeats in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match tonight.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Telecast Channel List in India
Big names like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam will be in action during the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match.
Here are the channels on which you can watch the match in India.
India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)
Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada
Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match in various parts of the world:
US - Willow TV
Caribbean - ESPN
South Africa - SuperSport
New Zealand - Sky Sport
Nepal - Star Sports
Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+
UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)
Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports
Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports
Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV
England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)
Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)
It will be interesting to see which Asian team prevails in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.