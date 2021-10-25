T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs. Scotland telecast channel list and live streaming details

Afghanistan will kick off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight. The Afghan team directly qualified for the Super 12s because of their higher ranking.

Meanwhile, the Scots made it to the Super 12 stage after winning their three matches in Round 1.

Scotland beat Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman to finish first in their group. The Scots will be keen to continue their winning streak against Afghanistan. However, it will be challenging for the Kyle Coetzer-led outfit to beat the Afghan team.

One of the main reasons behind it is Afghanistan's experience of playing in the UAE. Afghan players have played a lot of T20I matches in the Gulf nation.

Afghanistan vs. Scotland: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Cricket Scotland @CricketScotland @calummacleod640 's boundary work at the World Cup has been nothing short of outstanding 💯5⃣ joint-most catches at the competition so far 🔝Including this beauty against Bangladesh 👇Safe as 🏘️ #FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | #PurpleLids 🤲 @calummacleod640's boundary work at the World Cup has been nothing short of outstanding 💯5⃣ joint-most catches at the competition so far 🔝Including this beauty against Bangladesh 👇Safe as 🏘️#FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | #PurpleLids 🟣 https://t.co/nmqDUe7Pdz

With the Mohammad Nabi-led squad set to begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign tonight, here is the full list of telecast channels in India for the Afghanistan vs. Scotland match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD

Here is the full telecast channel list for the other nations in the world:

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

How to live stream Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Star players including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey and Kyle Coetzer will be in action during the Afghanistan vs. Scotland T20 World Cup match.

Here are the live streaming details for this fixture:

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Australia - Kayo Sports

UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com

UK - Sky Sports NOW

