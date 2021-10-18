T20 World Cup 2021: Curtis Campher age, hometown & T20 stats

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher was a standout performer with the ball, having picked up four wickets in four deliveries against the Netherlands in Match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The Irish player conceded 12 runs off his first over. However, he bounced back and picked up four wickets in his second over. He dismissed Colin Ackermann off the second delivery for 11 runs. Curtis also removed Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe each for a golden duck off consecutive deliveries.

With that, he picked up four wickets in four balls and finished his four-overs spell with figures of 4/26. He is the third bowler to do so in T20Is alongside Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga.

Curtis Campher Age

Curtis Campher was born on April 20, 1999, and is 22 years and 181 days old (as of October 18th, 2021).

Curtis Campher Hometown

Curtis Campher was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. However, he moved to Ireland at a very young age and currently represents the Ireland National Cricket Team.

Curtis Campher T20 Stats

Curtis Campher made his T20 debut with Ireland A against Nambia on February 21, 2020. The match took place at the Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria.

Campher came out to bat at No. 3 and amassed 45 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 136.36. He hit a couple of boundaries and three sixes during his knock. The 22-year-old Irish player did not get an opportunity to bowl on his debut.

Overall, Curtis Campher has played 12 T20 matches since his debut. He has scored 176 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 157.14. With the ball, Campher has picked up eight wickets to date.

