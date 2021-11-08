T20 World Cup 2021 - India vs Namibia: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

India's T20 World Cup 2021 journey comes to an end on Monday when they take on Namibia in their final Group B league match at the Dubai International Stadium.

The game also marks the end of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's tenure as captain and head coach of India. It also marks India's exit from the group stage of the World Cup irrespective of the outcome.

While there's some time left before the final game of the group, we take a shot at predicting the top run-scorers in today's game.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav: A chance to fire in the T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't done much in this T20 World Cup. He had a promising start against Pakistan and sat out with an injury against NZ. He didn't bat against Afghanistan and finished things off with a six against Scotland.

With no pressure to deliver, Yadav could look to play freely against Namibia if he gets the chance. His trademark shots, coupled with the maturity to build and play long innings, might be in the offing.

#2 David Wiese

The T20 specialist has a chance to sign off the T20 World Cup with a bang even as his team exits with a whimper.

The 36-year-old has had a string of decent knocks against Pakistan and Afghanistan. He will hope to have similar success against a quality Indian bowling attack.

#3 Virat Kohli

What better way for Virat Kohli to call an end to his T20I career as skipper with perhaps a maiden T20 World Cup hundred? It would be finish with a flourish if he gets his way and scores a top notch knock before passing the baton to his successor.

Kohli has had just one fifty to show for in this year's tournament and will be gunning for a big score when he walks out to bat against Namibia.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

