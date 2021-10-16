T20 World Cup 2021 Match 1, Oman vs Papua New Guinea: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The T20 World Cup 2021 will get underway on Sunday, with Oman taking on debutants Papua New Guinea in the first match of the competition at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Both sides will face each other for the first time, and will look to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaigns with a victory. The two sides played a couple of warm-up matches heading into this fixture.

Oman played their first match against Namibia. Opting to bat first, the co-hosts scored 152-8 in their allotted twenty overs, with several players contributing to the team's tally. In reply, Namibia managed to score only 120 runs in response.

Medium-pacer Kaleemullah picked up four wickets, while Khawar Ali and Aqib Iqlas scalped a couple of wickets apiece.

Oman met the Netherlands in their second warm-up match. The Dutch side posted a score of 165-4 in their allotted twenty overs as Oman's bowlers weren't up to the mark. In response, Oman scored 161 runs, courtesy of Aqib Ilyas' 78-run knock. A few other batters contributed a handful of runs, but that wasn't enough to help the side get over the line.

PNG, meanwhile, lost both their warm-up matches. They scored 96-8 against Ireland, and lost by eight wickets. In their next warm-up match, Sri Lanka scored 162-5 against them. Kabua Morea was the only PNG player to pick up wickets, he dismissing four batters during the innings.

In reply, PNG managed only 123-7. Captain Assad Vala notched up a half-century for his side, but his effort went in vain.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Oman vs Papua New Guinea.

Date & Time: 17th October 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards, with no rain predicted throughout the game.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman has hosted 24 T20 over the years, with the average first-innings score being 151. Teams batting first or chasing have tasted equal success at this venue. Thus, the toss might not play a key role in the outcome of this game.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Probable XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Simon Atai, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction

Oman won one out of their two warm-up matches, while PNG lost both of theirs. Moreover, Oman are co-hosts of the competition, and will be playing in their home ground. They will have more knowledge of the wicket on offer, so they will fancy their chances of coming out on top in this game.

Prediction: Oman to win this match.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

