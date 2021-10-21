T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10, Oman vs Scotland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Oman will take on Scotland in the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. The crucial encounter will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Oman won their opening fixture against PNG by 10 wickets. They squared off against Bangladesh in their second match of the competition, where the latter side scored 153 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan were the picks of the bowlers, having scalped three wickets each.

In reply, Oman managed 127/9 out of 20 overs. Jatinder Singh led the batting side with a 40-run knock, but that wasn't enough to get the co-hosts past the victory line.

Meanwhile, Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs in a close encounter in the season opener. They extended their winning run against PNG when they defeated them by 17 runs.

Batting first, Scotland scored 165-9 from 20 overs. Richie Berrington amassed 70 runs off 59 balls at a strike rate of 142.86 and was well supported by Matthew Cross, who scored 45 runs off 36 balls. In response, PNG were bundled out for 148 runs in 19.3 overs.

Josh Davey led the Scottish bowling unit with excellent bowling figures of 4/18 in 3.3 overs.

Oman vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Oman vs Scotland

Date & Time: 21th October 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Oman vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Clear skies are expected during the matchday with no predictions of rain interruptions. Fans can look forward to an exciting game of cricket.

Oman vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman will assist the side batting first since the wicket slows down as the match progresses. Thus, batting first is the most appropriate option.

Pacers and spinners will enjoy bowling on this wicket, with equal assistance to both. Expect a fair contest between the bat and the ball, especially during the first innings.

Oman vs Scotland Probable XI

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans

Oman vs Scotland Match Prediction

Scotland have performed better than Oman in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. They have two wins from as many games, while Oman have a standalone victory against their name.

However, the co-hosts have a better understanding of the wicket on offer and will look to fancy their chances against the Scottish side.

Prediction: The side batting first to win this encounter.

Oman vs Scotland TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee