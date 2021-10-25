T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17, Afghanistan vs Scotland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Afghanistan will lock horns with Scotland in the upcoming Super 12 stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both sides will compete in Group B of the competition alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Namibia.

Afghanistan will be playing their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Scotland, on the other hand, qualified for the Super 12 stage after finishing atop their qualification group stage table, winning all three of their matches along the way.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Scotland

Date & Time: 25th October 2021: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Pitch Report

A slow track awaits the two sides and thus we're expecting low-scoring content on the cards. There is not much swing on offer and so the pacers will have a tough time finding the right line and length.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Well, we're expecting another clear day. It most likely will be a full game of cricket.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Probable XI

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans

Afghanistan vs Scotland Match Prediction

Scotland have won all three matches they have played thus far and will look to extend their winning run at this World Cup. However, Afghanistan are a strong side and have more quality in their ranks. They are expected to go past the Scottish side with ease.

Afghanistan vs Scotland TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

