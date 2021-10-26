T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18, South Africa vs West Indies: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

South Africa will take on defending champions West Indies in the 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

South Africa squared off against Australia in their tournament opener. After being put in to bat first, the Proteas scored only 118-9, with Aiden Markram top-scoring with 40 runs off 36 balls.

In response, the Aussies chased down the target with five wickets and a couple of deliveries to spare. South African pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets for 21 runs.

West Indies, meanwhile, endured a massive defeat against England to open their campaign. Batting first, they were bowled out for a partly 55, a total England chased down with six wickets in hand.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, Match 18, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Date & Time: 26th October, 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is a good one to bat on, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. However, the pacers should enjoy bowling on this track, as there is a lot of swing and bounce on early on. Spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards. So we should be in for a full game of cricket.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of contrasting losses. But South Africa performed better than the Windies, so they are expected to open their account on Tuesday.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live-stream: Disney+ Hotstar

