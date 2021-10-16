T20 World Cup 2021 Match 2, Bangladesh vs Scotland: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh will lock horns with Scotland in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday. Both sides have been drawn in Group B of the competition, alongside Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Bangladesh are coming off consecutive losses in warm-up matches. They met Sri Lanka in their first warm-up match. Opting to bat first, they scored 147-7 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, Sri Lanka chased down the target with four wickets and six balls to spare.

Bangladesh lost the second and final warm up match against Ireland by 33 runs.

Bangladesh met Ireland during their second warm-up fixture. The Irish side notched up 177-3 in their allotted twenty overs, courtesy of an unbeaten 88-run knock by Gareth Delany. In response, the Tigers were bundled out for 144 runs, with Soumya Sarkar and Nurul Hasan contributing 37 and 38 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Scotland have won both their warm-up matches, and will be riding high on confidence coming into this encounter. The Scottish side took on the Netherlands on October 12. Batting first, Scotland scored 122-6 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Dutch side were bowled out for a partly 91. Mark Watt and Chris Greaves picked up four wickets apiece to lead their team to victory.

Their second game was a high-scoring encounter against Namibia. After being put in to bat first, Scotland ended their innings at 203-7. George Munsey and Matthew Cross amassed 67 and 57 runs, respectively. In response, Namibia scored 184 runs for the loss of five wickets. Scotland's Bradley Wheal and Mark Watt picked up two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Scotland.

Date & Time: 17th October 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards, so a full game of 40 overs without interruptions can be expected.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman is conducive for both batters and bowlers. The toss hasn't played much of a role in the outcome of matches here. Thus, both teams will have to execute their plans to perfection if they are to start their campaigns with a bang.

Spinners have done well compared to pacers on this wicket. So captains could opt to field an extra spinner on Sunday.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah.

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Match Prediction

Scotland won both their warm-up matches, while Bangladesh lost both of theirs. So Scotland will be high on confidence heading into this T20 game, and could get past the Tigers with ease.

Prediction: Scotland to win this match.

Bangladesh vs Scotland TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

