T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21, Scotland vs Namibia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Scotland will lock horns with Namibia in the 21st match of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Namibia made it to the Super 12s after finishing second in the Group A points table. Their only loss came against Sri Lanka, while they defeated the Netherlands and Ireland.

Gerhard Erasmus' side will be hoping to get their Super 12 campaign off to a flying start with a victory against the Scottish side.

Scotland, on the other hand, topped Group B with three wins from as many matches. However, they lost their opening Super 12 match against Afghanistan by 130 runs. They are currently placed at the bottom of the Group 2 table and need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Scotland vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Namibia

Date & Time: 27th October 2021; 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Scotland vs Namibia Pitch Report

The wicket in Abu Dhabi will not overly favor either the batters or the bowlers, meaning an exciting contest is on the cards.

Scotland vs Namibia Weather Forecast

With no rain predicted, a full 40-over match is likely.

Scotland vs Namibia Probable XI

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal

Namibia

Zane Green (wk), Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Rubel Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz

Scotland vs Namibia Match Prediction

Scotland are coming into this fixture on the back of a massive loss against Afghanistan and will be hoping to bounce back. Meanwhile, Namibia are high on confidence, having beaten Ireland in stunning fashion to make it to the Super 12 stage.

Nevertheless, Scotland will go into this fixture as firm favorites considering some of the big names in their squad.

Prediction: Scotland to defeat Namibia.

Scotland vs Namibia TV & live streaming details

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TV: Star Sports Network

Live-stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. Will David Wiese score more than 25 runs and take at least 2 wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far