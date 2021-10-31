T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27, Afghanistan vs Namibia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Afghanistan will take on Namibia in Match 27 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Afghanistan won their opening game against Scotland by 130 runs. However, they lost their next game to Pakistan by five wickets. Batting first, Mohammad Nabi's men scored 147-6 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, Pakistan comfortably chased down the total.

Namibia, meanwhile, made it to the Super-12 stage of the competition with a victory against Ireland. They continued their fine run in the competition when they took on Scotland in their first Super 12 game.

Batting first, the Scottish side were restricted to a below-par total of 109-8 in their allotted twenty overs. Ruben Trumpelmann led Namibia's bowling attack with three scalps. In response, the Namibian side got past the victory line with four wickets and five deliveries to spare.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Namibia.

Date & Time: October 31, 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi should assist the batters from the first ball of the game. However, pacers could enjoy bowling on this track, especially with the new ball. They will look to pick up some wickets early on, and put pressure on the opposition.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Weather Report

With a clear day on the cards, we're in for an exciting game of cricket when these two sides meet on Sunday.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Namibia

Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Match Prediction

Afghanistan have one win and a loss from two games, while Namibia have won the only game they've played thus far. However, Afghanistan have a lot of experienced campaigners in their ranks, so they are expected to come out on top in this game on Sunday.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win against Namibia.

Afghanistan vs Namibia TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

