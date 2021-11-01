T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, Pakistan vs Namibia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan will take on Namibia in Match 31 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the game.

Pakistan are on a three-match winning streak having defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan by 10, 5 & 5 wickets, respectively. They are the most successful team in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and have already booked themselves a place in the semis.

Namibia, on the other hand, started their Super 12 stage with a bang as they defeated Scotland by 4 wickets. However, they couldn't continue their winning run against Afghanistan on Sunday. The Namibian side lost the game by 62 runs and as a result slipped down the points table.

Pakistan vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 2nd November 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi will help the bowlers right from the first ball of the match. There is some swing on offer as well, which will help the bowlers pick up early wickets during the game.

The batters will have to be prudent if they are to put up a challenging total on the cards.

Pakistan vs Namibia Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards, with no prediction of rain.

Pakistan vs Namibia Probable XI

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Namibia

Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Pakistan vs Namibia Match Prediction

Pakistan are on a roll, having won all their matches so far. They head into this game as clear favorites. The Shaheens are expected to make it four wins in a row.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs Namibia TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

