T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37, India vs Scotland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the upcoming Super 12 stage fixture between India and Scotland. Both nations will meet each other in the second game on Friday.

India lost two consecutive matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in their first couple of games. However, they bounced back and ensured they stayed alive in the competition by defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs.

Scotland, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They've lost all three matches they've played thus far and will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

India vs Scotland Match Details

Match: India vs Scotland

Date and Time: 5th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to favor the bowlers, especially during the first innings. The ball will swing around early on during the game, which will force the captains to opt to bowl first upon winning the toss.

The toss will play a crucial role in the outcome of the match.

India vs Scotland Weather Report

A clear day is on the cards, with no prediction of rain.

India vs Scotland Probable XI

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Alasdair Evans/Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

India vs Scotland Match Prediction

The Men in Blue are strong favorites to win the 37th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 against Scotland. India have lost both their opening games but will be riding on confidence as they got past the Afghanistan challenge with ease.

Scotland are on a three-match losing streak. Thus, India will brush past them and add two more points to their tally.

Prediction: India to win this encounter

India vs Scotland TV & live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

