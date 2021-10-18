T20 World Cup 2021 Match 5, Scotland vs Papua New Guinea: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Scotland will lock horns with Papua New Guinea in the fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Scotland met Bangladesh in their season opener at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Having been put in to bat first, Scotland scored 140-9 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock by Chris Greaves. He amassed 45 runs off 28 balls at a strike rate of 160.71. Greaves' knock included four boundaries and a couple of sixes.

In reply, the Tigers only managed to score 134-7 in 20 overs. In the end, they fell short by six runs. Bradley Wheal picked up three wickets for 24 runs while Chris Greaves had a couple of scalps to his name for 19 runs from his three-overs spell.

PNG, on the other hand, lost their previous game against Oman and will look to stun the Scottish side when they meet them on Tuesday. Batting first, PNG scored 129-9 courtesy of a half-century from skipper Assad Vala.

The total didn't seem to be enough to restrict the co-hosts as they chased down the target without losing any wickets.

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Papua New Guinea

Date & Time: 19th October 2021; 3:30 PM

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards, with no rain predicted throughout the game.

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

Al Amerat's pitch is on the slower side, with batters facing difficulties to score runs in bulk. They will have to take their time and settle before going for the big shots.

Spinners have enjoyed bowling at this venue when compared to pacers as the ball turns right from the word to go. Batters will have to be mindful of the spinning deliveries as a small error could cost them their wicket.

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Probable XIs

Scotland

The Scottish players were good with both bat and ball during their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Bangladesh. They have all covered all bases and are strong contenders to qualify for the Super 12. Fans can expect them not to tinker with their winning combination.

Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Papua New Guinea

Nothing went in favor of PNG when they met Oman on Sunday. However, the players were not to blame as the co-hosts had home advantage and were the strong side. PNG might continue with the same XI for their second group stage fixture as well.

Playing XI: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction

Scotland are coming into this fixture on the back of a close-fought victory against a strong Bangladesh unit. Their players are exposed to the bigger stage and have the experience of playing against top-class sides.

Prediction: Scotland to defeat PNG with ease.

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

