T20 World Cup 2021 Match 6, Oman vs Bangladesh: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Oman will lock horns with Bangladesh in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Oman started their campaign with a bang, having defeated PNG by 10 wickets. They restricted PNG to 129-9 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to skipper Zeeshan Maqsood's four-wicket haul. Pacers Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

In reply, the co-hosts chased down the target without losing any wickets. Aqib Ilyas (50* off 43) & Jatinder Singh (73* off 42) won the game for Oman.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost a close encounter against Scotland after falling short by six runs. The former side batted first and scored 140-9 in 20 overs courtesy of Mahedi Hasan & Shakib Al Hasan picking up 3 and 2 wickets, respectively.

In reply, the Tigers got only 134 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets. The Scottish bowlers managed to hold the underdogs in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Oman vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Oman vs Bangladesh

Date & Time: 19th October 2021; 7:30 PM

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Oman vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Well, we do have a bright & clear day on the cards. A perfect day for a game of cricket.

Oman vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

Batters have struggled to pile up runs on this wicket as it has been on the slower side during the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The wicket is spin-friendly and will assist spinners throughout the game.

Oman vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Oman

The co-hosts have all their bases covered and are a strong unit with both bat and ball. They will surely continue with their winning combination against Bangladesh.

Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Bangladesh

The Tigers lost their first encounter by six runs against Scotland. However, their players did a decent good last Sunday and are likely to continue with the same playing XI when they take on Oman on Tuesday.

Playing XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Oman vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Oman crushed PNG by 10 wickets in Match 1 of the competition, while Bangladesh suffered a shocker against Scotland. However, Bangladesh is a better side when compared to the co-hosts, having several experienced players in their ranks. They could get past Oman with ease.

Prediction: Bangladesh to defeat Oman in Match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Oman vs Bangladesh TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

