T20 World Cup 2021 Match 7, Namibia vs Netherlands: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Namibia will take on the Netherlands in the seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this encounter.

Both sides are coming into this encounter on the back of a loss against their respective opponents in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Namibia squared off against Sri Lanka in their previous match at the T20 World Cup 2021. The former side was bowled out for a paltry 96 in 19.3 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target with three wickets in hand and 6.3 overs to spare.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, met Ireland in their previous fixture. The former side was bowled out for 106 runs in 20 overs. However, opening batter Max O'Dowd notched up a half-century and guided his side past the 100-run mark. In reply, the Irish side chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Namibia vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Netherlands.

Date & Time: 20th October 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Namibia vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards, with no rain predicted during the game.

Namibia vs Netherlands Pitch Report

Bowlers have excelled at this venue and will continue their fine run in the competition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batters have struggled to pile up runs on the board and we have witnessed low-scoring encounters in the first couple of matches. The trend is expected to continue throughout the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Namibia vs Netherlands Probable 11s

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Netherlands

Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper , Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

Namibia vs Netherlands Match Prediction

The Netherlands are an overall stronger side when compared to Namibia and are expected to notch up an easy win

Prediction: Netherlands to win this match.

Namibia vs Netherlands TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee