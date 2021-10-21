T20 World Cup 2021 Match 9, Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh will take on Papua New Guinea in the ninth match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will host the upcoming encounter between the two sides.

Bangladesh lost their opening match of the campaign against Scotland by six runs. However, the Tigers bounced back and defeated Oman by 26 runs. The Mahmudullah-led side scored 153 runs in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a 64-run knock by Mohammad Naim.

In reply, Oman managed 127-9 in 20 overs. They fell short by 26 runs, thanks to Mustafizur Rahman (4/36) & Shakib Al Hasan (3/28).

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have lost both their group stage fixtures and have been knocked out of the competition. They lost to Oman and Scotland by 10 wickets & 17 runs, respectively.

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea.

Date & Time: 21th October 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Weather Forecast

The weather in Oman is expected to be sunny throughout the day, with no prediction of rain.

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

The side chasing have lost their last couple of games at this venue. So teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. The average first innings score at this venue hovers around 150-160 runs.

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Probable XI

Bangladesh

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction

Bangladesh are a better side when compared to PNG. They have experienced players in their ranks and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangladesh will win against PNG with ease.

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava