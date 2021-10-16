T20 World Cup 2021, Oman vs PNG, BAN vs SCO: Al Amerat Cricket Ground pitch history and stats

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will get underway tomorrow at Al Amerat Cricket Ground with two matches of Round 1. Co-hosts Oman will lock horns with debutants Papua New Guinea in the first match of the competition, while Bangladesh will take on Scotland in the second game.

Oman's Al Amerat Cricket Ground will play host to both fixtures. The match between Oman and Papua New Guinea is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, while Bangladesh vs Scotland will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground has hosted 15 ODIs and 24 T20 matches so far. The pitch at this stadium has equally helped the batters and the bowlers. The top two-wicket takers in T20I matches at this venue are spinners.

Before the Al Amerat Cricket Ground hosts its first-ever ICC T20 World Cup match, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20s played on this ground.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: Oman vs PNG and BAN vs SCO

Stadium name: Al Amerat Cricket Ground

City: Al Amerat

T20 matches played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 210/4 - Kuwait vs. Baharain, 2020

Lowest team score: 64 - Nepal vs. Oman, 2019

Highest individual score: 124 - Kevin O'Brien (IRE) vs. Hong Kong, 2019

Best bowling figures: 5/15 (OMA) vs. Nepal, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 151

Al Amerat Cricket Ground - Kuwait vs UAE match stats 2020

The last T20I match played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground was between Kuwait and United Arab Emirates, which the UAE won by 102 runs. The game took place on February 27, 2020.

Kuwait won the toss and invited the UAE to bat first. Opening batter Chirag Suri's 41-ball 60 guided the UAE to 199/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Kuwait managed only 97/7 in their 20 overs.

A total of 10 sixes were hit in that game. 12 wickets fell in two innings, with UAE's left-arm spinner Sultan Ahmed being the most successful bowler with figures of 4/9 in four overs.

