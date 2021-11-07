T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs SCO: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host its last T20 World Cup 2021 match tomorrow evening when Pakistan meet Scotland. It is also the final Super 12 fixture for both Pakistan and Scotland.

The Babar Azam-led outfit have already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals and are likely to face off against Australia. They will be keen to finish the Super 12 stage with a win and become the only team in the Super 12 round to record five wins in five matches.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs Scotland match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Sharjah.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: PAK vs SCO

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 22

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 153

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - England vs South Africa match stats 2021

South Africa defeated England by 10 runs in the previous game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Proteas failed to qualify for the semifinals but became the only nation to beat England in the Super 12 round.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram's half-centuries guided South Africa to 189/2 in their 20 overs. Chasing 190, England managed 179/8, with Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan being the only batters with 30+ scores.

A total of 10 wickets fell in the match, with six of them going into pacers' accounts. Kagiso Rabada claimed a hat-trick in the final overs. The batters smashed 18 sixes across the two innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

