T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs Namibia live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Cricket fans will witness a historic Pakistan vs Namibia T20I match tonight in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The two nations have never played a T20I game against each other before.

Namibia qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time in their cricket history this year, and the Gerhard Erasmus-led outfit have exceeded expectations at the mega event so far.

Not many expected Namibia to qualify for the Super 12s from a group comprising Sri Lanka, Ireland and the Netherlands. However, they beat the Irish and Dutch sides to join Group 2 in the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in India

Looking at the two squads, it should not be a surprise if the Pakistan vs Namibia match is a lop-sided encounter. Pakistan have beaten top-class teams like India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

Meanwhile, Namibia suffered a morale-shattering defeat in their previous encounter against Afghanistan. It will be interesting to see how they perform tonight.

On that note, here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Pakistan vs Namibia match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Pakistan vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

All eyes will be on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali and David Wiese in the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

Namibian fans will expect their team to give Pakistan a run for their money tonight. It will be interesting to see what happens in the Pakistan vs Namibia game.

