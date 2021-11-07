T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs Scotland live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The Pakistan vs Scotland clash will mark the end of the Scottish side's historic T20 World Cup 2021 campaign tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Not many expected Kyle Coetzer and Co. to qualify for the Super 12 stage. But they topped their group and got an opportunity to play against the world's best teams.
Unfortunately, Scotland have not been able to register a single win in the Super 12 matches. They have lost to Namibia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and India so far. The chances of them winning the Pakistan vs Scotland match are very low because the Men in Green are in top form.
Pakistan vs Scotland: Telecast Channel List in India
The Pakistan vs Scotland match will not have a big impact on the race to the semifinals. Pakistan have already qualified for the next round, while the Scots have been eliminated.
Still, it is a big occasion for Scottish cricket because they have not played against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups since 2007. On that note, let's take a look at the full telecast channel list in India for the Pakistan vs Scotland game.
India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)
Pakistan vs Scotland: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada
Star players like Babar Azam, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Mark Watt will be in action during the Pakistan vs Scotland match. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:
US - Willow TV
Caribbean - ESPN
South Africa - SuperSport
UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)
Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports
Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports
Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)
Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV
England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)
New Zealand - Sky Sport
Nepal - Star Sports
Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+
Looking at the way Scotland and Pakistan have performed in this competition, it should not be a surprise if the match is a lop-sided encounter.