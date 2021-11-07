T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs Scotland live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The Pakistan vs Scotland clash will mark the end of the Scottish side's historic T20 World Cup 2021 campaign tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Not many expected Kyle Coetzer and Co. to qualify for the Super 12 stage. But they topped their group and got an opportunity to play against the world's best teams.

Unfortunately, Scotland have not been able to register a single win in the Super 12 matches. They have lost to Namibia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and India so far. The chances of them winning the Pakistan vs Scotland match are very low because the Men in Green are in top form.

Pakistan vs Scotland: Telecast Channel List in India

The Pakistan vs Scotland match will not have a big impact on the race to the semifinals. Pakistan have already qualified for the next round, while the Scots have been eliminated.

Still, it is a big occasion for Scottish cricket because they have not played against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups since 2007. On that note, let's take a look at the full telecast channel list in India for the Pakistan vs Scotland game.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Pakistan vs Scotland: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Star players like Babar Azam, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Mark Watt will be in action during the Pakistan vs Scotland match. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Looking at the way Scotland and Pakistan have performed in this competition, it should not be a surprise if the match is a lop-sided encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Babar Azam to hit 4 or more boundaries in the powerplay? Yes No 1 votes so far